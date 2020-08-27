1M more Americans file for unemployment help

Retail News
1M more Americans file for unemployment helpCBS News 08/27/2020
Around one million people applied for state unemployment benefits last week, including 608,000 who identify as self-employed or gig workers. “Six months into the pandemic, the leading issue is not new layoffs but rather the exceedingly slow pace by which workers are being rehired,” Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said in a note.
