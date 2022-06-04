3-D graphics engine could change the shape and face of the metaverse

Retail News

Fast Company

Epic Games’ new Unreal 5 3-D real time graphics engine promises to be the closet thing to real life. “This new generation brings the ability to have objects that are as detailed as your eye can see — not just with the shading on them, but on the geometry itself,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games. “And it brings in the lighting from the real world, which is freeing also. The more the technology can just simulate reality, the more all of your intuitions and experience in reality helps to guide it.”