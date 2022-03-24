A Starbucks in Seattle votes for union

Retail News

CNN

Baristas at a Starbucks in Seattle voted eight to zero to be represented by the Starbucks Workers United union. The vote for the union in Starbucks’ hometown gives it a high profile victory in its push to organize the coffee giant’s workforce. The Seattle store makes seven to this point that have unionized, with 149 other locations yet to vote. Starbucks operates more than 9,000 locations across the U.S.