Aaron’s agrees to $175M settlement for misleading consumers

Retail News
Aaron’s agrees to $175M settlement for misleading consumersArkansas Democrat-Gazette 04/22/2020
Aaron’s, a rent-to-own furniture retailer based in Atlanta, has agreed to pay a $175 million settlement to the Federal Trade Commission after the agency alleged that the chain’s customers “frequently paid approximately twice the sticker price if they made all scheduled payments under the plans.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!