Aaron’s agrees to $175M settlement for misleading consumers

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 04/22/2020

Aaron’s, a rent-to-own furniture retailer based in Atlanta, has agreed to pay a $175 million settlement to the Federal Trade Commission after the agency alleged that the chain’s customers “frequently paid approximately twice the sticker price if they made all scheduled payments under the plans.”

