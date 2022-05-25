AB inBev falls ‘off track’ to reach non-/low-alcoholic beer sales goal

Retail News
AB inBev falls ‘off track’ to reach non-/low-alcoholic beer sales goalReuters/U.S. News & World Report 05/25/2022
Ezgi Barcenas, AB inBev chief sustainability officer, said that the world’s largest brewer is “off track” to reach its goal of having 20 percent of its beer volume in non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic drinks. Ms. Barcenas said that non- and low-alcoholic beers currently account for six percent of the company’s sales.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!