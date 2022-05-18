Abbott agrees to fix formula safety issues at idled plant

Retail News
Abbott agrees to fix formula safety issues at idled plantThe Washington Post 05/17/2022
Abbott Nutrition, has agree to fix safety issues at its infant formula factory in Sturgis, MI, that have caused the facility to close for three months, leading to a nationwide shortage. The manufacturer expects it to take two weeks to restart the factory and then another six to eight weeks to get Similac and other brands back on store shelves.
Discussions
