Abercrombie & Fitch fell short during the holidays

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Omicron and supply chain disruptions kept Abercrombie & Fitch from meeting Wall Street’s expectations during the fourth quarter. The clothing retailer posted sales of $1.16 billion, above 2020’s $1.12 billion but below the $1.18 billion expected by analysts. The company’s profit per share of $1.14 also fell short of the $1.27 estimate.