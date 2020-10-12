Add antacids to the list of products in short supply

Retail News
Add antacids to the list of products in short supplyThe New York Times 12/08/2020
The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted consumers to stock up or hoard certain types of products such as toilet paper as manufacturers struggle to increase supplies to meet demand. Retailers began to add product purchase limits to reduce out-of-stocks of on-demand categories. Now, some retailers are adding antacids to the list of items in short supply as consumers deal with “pandemic stomach.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!