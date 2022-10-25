Adidas severs ties with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

Retail News
Adidas severs ties with Kanye West over antisemitic remarksNPR 10/25/2022
Adidas said it is ending a nearly decade-long partnership with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, over a series of antisemitic remarks he has made. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said in a statement.
