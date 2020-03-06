Adidas supports protests and closes stores after looting

Retail News

The New York Times

An Adidas post on Instagram, where the brand has 26 million followers, had the word “racism” crossed out with the message, “Together is how we move forward.” The brand’s apparent support for peaceful protests taking place in cities across the U.S. was not enough to keep looters from breaking into a store in Los Angeles. The company closed dozens of its stores in response. The locations had just only recently reopened after being forced to close due to COVID-19.