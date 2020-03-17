Adidas to keep U.S. stores open

Retail News
Adidas to keep U.S. stores openYahoo Finance 03/17/2020
Adidas is not following its peers in closing its stores in the U.S. In a letter to company employees, Adidas Group CEO Kasper Rorsted wrote, “We have to keep the company going and open for business to ensure that we can pay our monthly bills and salaries to everyone. Closing down is easy, staying open in a healthy environment requires courage, persistence and focus.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!