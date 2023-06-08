AI becomes part of labor negotiations in many industries

Retail News
AI becomes part of labor negotiations in many industriesThe Washington Post 06/08/2023
Unions representing workers across a growing number of industries want to include generative artificial intelligence technology and other forms of automation in labor negotiations. Concerns that AI will replace human workers have become top of mind for many with news reports about OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology.
Discussions
