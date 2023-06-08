Retail News

AI becomes part of labor negotiations in many industries

The Washington Post 06/08/2023

Unions representing workers across a growing number of industries want to include generative artificial intelligence technology and other forms of automation in labor negotiations. Concerns that AI will replace human workers have become top of mind for many with news reports about OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology.

