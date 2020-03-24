Albertsons and Safeway install ‘sneeze guards’ at store checkouts

Retail News

KOMO News

Supermarket chains that are part of Albertsons Companies are installing 30-inch by 30-inch plexiglass “sneeze guards” at store checkouts. “During the grocery checkout process we recognize that it is difficult to maintain the recommended space for social distancing, so we wanted to take this extra step, to not only protect our associates who are constant contact with the public, but also provide our customers with extra reassurance as well,” Karl Schroeder, president of Safeway Albertsons Seattle Division, said in a press release.