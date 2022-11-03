Aldi and Lidl are fighting Thanksgiving Day inflation

Retail News

Aldi has rolled out a “price rewind” special that offers select Thanksgiving Day items at the same price they were in 2019. Lidl has created a Thanksgiving meal offer that costs less than $30. “Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members?”