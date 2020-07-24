Retail News

Amazon accused of stealing from tech startups

The Wall Street Journal 07/24/2020

If it walks like a duck … DefinedCrowd drew the interest of Amazon.com’s venture capital fund and shared information about its technology with the company. Four years later, Amazon’s cloud business launched an artificial intelligence product that was almost exactly the same as DefinedCrowds’. A coincidence? DefinedCrowd founder and CEO Daniela Braga thinks not.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!