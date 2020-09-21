Amazon and Walmart donated to lawmaker who spread QAnon conspiracy theories

Retail News
Amazon and Walmart donated to lawmaker who spread QAnon conspiracy theoriesThe Associated Press/Los Angeles Times 09/19/2020
Amazon.com and Walmart are among large companies that have donated money to elect a Tennessee state attorney who has spread QAnon conspiracy theories on her social media pages. Rep. Susan Lynn (R), who chairs the Tennessee House Finance Committee, has said she does not support so-called Q conspiracy theories, despite posting a well-known slogan by the group on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.
