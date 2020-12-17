Retail News

Amazon asks judge to toss $10B DOD cloud services contract awarded to Microsoft

Reuters 12/15/2020

Amazon asked a US judge to throw out a $10 billion cloud computing contract that had been awarded by the Defense Department to Microsoft. Although a previous re-evaluation determined that the Microsoft contract represented the best value to the government, Amazon said the contract must be invalidated because of undue influence from President Trump.

