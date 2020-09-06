Amazon CEO Bezos finds a customer that he’s ‘happy to lose’

Retail News

Newsweek

Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos shared some of the angry emails he received over his company’s support for the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. One message from a person named “Dave” filled with racial slurs produced a response on Instagram from Mr. Bezos who wrote that, “This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible.” He added a final message for Dave who threatened to take his business elsewhere. “You’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”