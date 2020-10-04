Amazon CEO visited warehouse where worker later tested positive for COVID-19

Retail News
Amazon CEO visited warehouse where worker later tested positive for COVID-19The Dallas Morning News 04/10/2020
An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Texas, recently visited by CEO Jeff Bezos, has tested positive for COVID-19. The warehouse has undergone enhanced cleaning following the discovery. Mr. Bezos visited the facility last week wearing a face mask and waving to workers on the warehouse floor.
Discussions
