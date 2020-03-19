Amazon closes warehouse after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Retail News

Reuters

Amazon.com temporarily closed a small warehouse in New York after one of its employees tested positive to the coronavirus. Workers were sent home to give Amazon time to sanitize the facility. Amazon has increased its cleaning regimen for handles, stair railings and other surfaces at the facilities it operates. The e-tailing giant has also staggered shifts, increased the space between tables in its break rooms and instructed drivers to keep their distance from customers when making deliveries in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease.