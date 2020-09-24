Amazon debuts ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ online label and store

Retail News
Amazon debuts ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ online label and storeReuters 09/24/2020
Amazon has assembled more than 25,000 products ranging across beauty, fashion, grocery, household and personal electronics categories as part of its “Climate Pledge Friendly” label. Products designated with the label support Amazon’s commitment to reach goals set in the Paris Agreement in the next 10 years while being net-zero carbon by 2040.
