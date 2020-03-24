Amazon delivery delays get stretched to a month

Retail News

Recode/Vox.com

Many deliveries that Amazon.com was making in one or two days before the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. are now taking five days or as long as a month. “To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.