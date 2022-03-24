Amazon discourages union support

Retail News

The New York Times

Amazon.com has called meetings at warehouses in Bessemer, AL, and Staten Island, NY, to discourage workers from voting for unions at the facilities. Union organizers say that Amazon has used the meetings to advance a false narrative about what union representation would mean, saying that the prime aim is to “shut down” the company. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said the company is “committed to creating an environment where our employees can thrive and feel appreciated and respected.”