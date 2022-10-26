Amazon driver loses life in suspected dog attack

Retail News

NBC News

A driver making deliveries for Amazon.com in Missouri was found dead with wounds on his body consistent with an animal attack. Two dogs at the residence, a German shepherd and an English mastiff, were shot and killed by deputies responding to the incident. “We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones,” said Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski. “We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”