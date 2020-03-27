Amazon equips Alexa to answer coronavirus questions

Retail News

Fast Company

Amazon.com has added features to its Alexa voice assistant to respond to user questions such as “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?” or “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?” The e-tail and tech giant has also added a feature where Alexa will sing a song for 20 seconds, the time recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect against the virus, while users wash their hands.