Amazon facing union vote

Retail News
Amazon facing union voteThe New York Times 01/25/2021
Amazon.com employees at a warehouse in Bessemer, AL, will vote next month on whether to approve representation by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union. Workers at the plant approached the union about organizing the workplace in response to productivity tracking measures put in place by the e-tailing giant. More than 2,000 of the warehouse’s 5,800 employees have signed cards calling for a union vote.
