Amazon fires two workers who criticized warehouse working conditions

Retail News

The Washington Post

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who worked as user-experience designers for Amazon.com in Seattle, have been terminated for “repeatedly violating internal policies,” according to the company. The two women, who have criticized the company for working conditions in its warehouses, were part of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group that has pushed the e-tailing and tech giant to make changes to its environmental policies. “Because of how effective we’ve been in getting Amazon to take leadership in the climate crisis, they’ve wanted me gone for a while,” Ms. Cunningham said.