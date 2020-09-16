Amazon gets into podcasting biz

Retail News
Amazon gets into podcasting bizThe Wall Street Journal 09/16/2020
Amazon Music is now streaming podcasts. The service offers 70,000 different podcast titles, with original content from DJ Khaled and others. Amazon is looking to make up some ground on Spotify and Apple. “Despite all the hype and growth, podcasting is still at the early stages of mainstream adoption,” said Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music. “Our entry will grow the pie for everybody and introduce new groups of listeners just like we do with music streaming. We think the timing is perfect.”
