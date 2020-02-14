Amazon is going conventional with new grocery concept

Retail News
Amazon is going conventional with new grocery conceptBloomberg 02/13/2020
Never-before-seen photos and planning documents suggest that Amazon.com’s new grocery store concept in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles will be conventional supermarket with shelf-staple items in the center store, a fresh meat and seafood counter in one corner and prepared foods in another. The store will not make use of the cashier-less tech used in Amazon’s Go convenience concept.
