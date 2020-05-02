Amazon knows a lot about its customers’ reading habits

Retail News

The Guardian

Kari Paul requested information under California’s new privacy law to see how various companies were tracking her behavior online. One thing she discovered was the detail that Amazon.com had on her reading habits. “I now know that on 15 February 2019 starting at 4.37 pm, I read The Deeper the Water the Uglier the Fish – a dark novel by Katya Apekina – for 20 minutes and 30 seconds,” Ms. Paul wrote. “On 5 January 2019 starting at 6.27 pm, I read the apocalypse-thriller Severance by Ling Ma for 31 minutes and 40 seconds. Starting at 2.12 pm on 3 November 2018, I read mermaid romance tale The Pisces by Melissa Broder for 20 minutes and 24 seconds.”