Amazon launches its own fitness band

Amazon is preparing to roll out Halo, a fitness band and app that tracks users’ physical activity levels, sleeping patterns, body composition, voice tone and more. The device, unlike competitive models, doesn’t have a screen. Instead, it sends information to the wearer’s smartphone. Halo is currently available via invitation for $64.99 with six months free access to its advanced features. A monthly subscription rate, which includes upgrades, will be charged at $3.99. The device will retail for $99.99 when it becomes publicly available for purchase.