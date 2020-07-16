Amazon launches pilot healthcare program for employees

Retail News
Amazon launches pilot healthcare program for employeesReuters 07/15/2020
Amazon.com has partnered with Crossover Health to build 20 health centers for its employees and family members to receive primary care, physical therapy and other medical services. Twenty health centers will be opened over the next five months in five cities near Amazon fulfillment centers. The first center will be in Las Colinas, TX.
