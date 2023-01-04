Amazon secures $8 billion term loan

Retail News
Amazon secures $8 billion term loanReuters 01/04/2023
Amazon.com said it has reached a deal with lenders on an unsecured loan of $8 billion. The term loan will mature in 364 days with an option to extend it for another 364 days. “Given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, over the last few months we have used different financing options to support capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions and working capital needs,” said an Amazon spokesperson.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!