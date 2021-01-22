Amazon offers to help Biden administration with vaccinations

Retail News
Amazon offers to help Biden administration with vaccinationsReuters 01/21/2021
Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon.com’s worldwide consumer business, has sent a letter to President Joe Biden offering to administer COVID-19 vaccines to employees at its facilities around the U.S. The letter from Mr. Clark also said the retail and technology giant was “prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts.”
Discussions
