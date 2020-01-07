Amazon paying $500 bonus for frontline workers

Retail News
Amazon paying $500 bonus for frontline workersThe Seattle Times 06/30/2020
Amazon.com announced it is paying a one-time $500 bonus for full-timers who worked through the month of June. The company is paying a $150 bonus to contract delivery drivers who worked at least 10 hours in June and up to $3,000 for owners of small delivery companies that it relies on to get goods to consumers’ homes.
