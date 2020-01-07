Retail News

Amazon paying $500 bonus for frontline workers

The Seattle Times 06/30/2020

Amazon.com announced it is paying a one-time $500 bonus for full-timers who worked through the month of June. The company is paying a $150 bonus to contract delivery drivers who worked at least 10 hours in June and up to $3,000 for owners of small delivery companies that it relies on to get goods to consumers’ homes.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!