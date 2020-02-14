Amazon PR chief takes issue with critiques of NYT op-ed

Retail News

The Verge

Jay Carney, who leads Amazon.com’s public relations organization, took to Twitter to push back against press criticism that he mischaracterized Sen. Bernie Sander’s views on the company in a New York Times op-ed piece. Sen. Sanders, who is running to become the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, has been a frequent critic of Amazon’s in the past, with one notable exception — when the e-tail giant raised its minimum wage for hourly workers to $15. Mr. Carney’s article was titled, “Why Bernie Sanders Praised Amazon.”