Amazon PR chief takes issue with critiques of NYT op-ed

Amazon PR chief takes issue with critiques of NYT op-edThe Verge 02/13/2020
Jay Carney, who leads Amazon.com’s public relations organization, took to Twitter to push back against press criticism that he mischaracterized Sen. Bernie Sander’s views on the company in a New York Times op-ed piece. Sen. Sanders, who is running to become the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, has been a frequent critic of Amazon’s in the past, with one notable exception — when the e-tail giant raised its minimum wage for hourly workers to $15. Mr. Carney’s article was titled, “Why Bernie Sanders Praised Amazon.”
