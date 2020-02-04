Amazon providing workers with masks starting next week

Retail News
Amazon providing workers with masks starting next weekReuters 04/02/2020
Amazon.com has said it will provide face masks to workers in its warehouses and Whole Foods stores beginning next week. The retail and tech giant also plans to conduct temperature checks with no-contact forehead thermometers on workers before they start their shifts. Anyone registered a temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or more will be sent home.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!