Retail News

Amazon providing workers with masks starting next week

Reuters 04/02/2020

Amazon.com has said it will provide face masks to workers in its warehouses and Whole Foods stores beginning next week. The retail and tech giant also plans to conduct temperature checks with no-contact forehead thermometers on workers before they start their shifts. Anyone registered a temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or more will be sent home.

