Amazon puts new grocery delivery customers on a waiting list

Retail News
Amazon puts new grocery delivery customers on a waiting listReuters 04/13/2020
Amazon.com announced that it is cutting hours at some Whole Foods locations and that it will prioritize customers buying food online based on whether they are existing or new customers. The company, which has said that online grocery orders have increased more than 60 percent since the beginning go coronavirus outbreak, is looking to add capacity to offer more delivery and store pickup options.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!