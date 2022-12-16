Amazon signs deal to produce Warhammer shows and sell merchandise

Retail News
Amazon signs deal to produce Warhammer shows and sell merchandiseThe Guardian 12/16/2022
Amazon.com has reached a deal with Games Workshop to develop film and television productions based on its Warhammer science fiction video game. It will also sell merchandise connected to the franchise. Amazon spends billions on its Prime Video Streaming service, a key component of its Prime membership plan.
Discussions
