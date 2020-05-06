Amazon sued after warehouse worker gets COVID-19 and cousin dies

Retail News
Amazon sued after warehouse worker gets COVID-19 and cousin diesReuters 06/04/2020
Amazon.com is being sued after a worker at its warehouse in Staten Island, NY contracted the novel coronavirus and later saw family members become ill, including a cousin who died. The lawsuit claims Amazon puts its warehouse workers in a “place of danger” by forcing them to meet job requirements that prevent them “from socially distancing, washing their hands, and sanitizing their work spaces.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!