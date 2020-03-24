Amazon throws coronavirus price gougers off its marketplace

Retail News
Amazon throws coronavirus price gougers off its marketplaceUSA Today 03/23/2020
Amazon.com has removed more than 3,900 seller accounts from its marketplace due to “coronavirus-based price gouging.” In a company blog post, Amazon said it had removed more than half a million items from its site and has begun “partnering directly with law enforcement agencies to combat price gougers and hold them accountable.”
