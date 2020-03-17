Amazon to hire 100K during coronavirus crisis, workers want warehouses cleaned

Retail News
Amazon to hire 100K during coronavirus crisis, workers want warehouses cleanedCNBC 03/17/2020
Demand for products sold on Amazon.com has exploded as the novel coronavirus outbreak has spread across the U.S. leading to late deliveries and errors. Now, the e-tailing giant is looking to bring on 100,000 new warehouse workers to help meet demand. Some current warehouse employees want Amazon to close and clean the facilities so they can go safely back to work.
