Amazon to hire 100K workers in U.S. and Canada

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Amazon.com is hiring full- and part-time workers with a minimum wage of $15 an hour and benefits. The company is also offering signing bonuses up to $1,000 in some locations. The e-tail and tech giant is opening fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sorting centers and other sites with the Christmas selling season about to begin. Amazon is expecting to see unprecedented demand for the holidays as more consumers avoid shopping in public.