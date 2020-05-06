Amazon to sell e-book that claims media overstates COVID-19 threat

Retail News

The Washington Post

Amazon.com has reversed a decision to block the sale of an e-book — “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates” — that claims media outlets are overstating the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. The author of the e-book, Alex Berenson, is a conservative media commentator who calls the media “Team Apocalypse” for its coverage of the pandemic.