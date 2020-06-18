Amazon uses AR in warehouses to help with social distancing

Retail News

TechCrunch

In a typical response to workplaces and logistical challenges, Amazon is applying technology to the problem of social distancing in its warehouses. The company released news yesterday that it was implementing a “Distance Assistant” application that uses augmented reality technology to gauge the distance between employees as they walk warehouse floors. “As people walk past the camera, a monitor displays live video with visual overlays [on hanging monitors] to show if associates are within six feet of one another,” said Amazon’s VP and robotics head Brad Porter. “Individuals remaining six feet apart are highlighted with green circles, while those who are closer together are highlighted with red circles.”