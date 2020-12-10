Amazon warehouse workers feel edgy ahead of Prime Day

Retail News
Amazon warehouse workers feel edgy ahead of Prime DayMinneapolis Star Tribune 10/12/2020
Workers at the Amazon.com warehouse in Shakopee, MN, are expecting a heavy workload in order to meet the demands of orders placed by customers during the two-day Prime Day event. This raises concerns for workers who have seen 200 employees of the facility come down with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Discussions
