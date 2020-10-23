Amazon workers ask for paid day off to vote

Retail News

A proposal that would give all Amazon.com employees the day off on Nov. 3 to cast their votes in the current presidential, state and local elections has received support from more than 6,500 corporate and technology workers at the company. The proposal put forth by the group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, has not received a response from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos or anyone else in executive leadership. “We’ve gotten zero responses… crickets,” the group said.