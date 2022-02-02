Amazon workers to decide about unionizing

Retail News
Amazon workers to decide about unionizingThe Wall Street Journal 02/02/2022
Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Bessemer, AL, will vote for a second time inside of a year to determine if they should be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The National Labor Relations Board ordered the vote after finding evidence that Amazon had engaged in acts that violated labor law.
Discussions
