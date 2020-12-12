Amazon’s Halo health-tracking device called ‘most invasive’ tech

Retail News
Amazon’s Halo health-tracking device called ‘most invasive’ techThe Washington Post 12/10/2020
A product review of Amazon.com’s Halo Band health-tracking device describes it as personally invasive. The device requires users to strip out of their clothes to create a 3D rendering of their bodies so the app can track body fat. The device also includes a tiny microphone that tracks users’ voices and tells them, whether they want to hear it or not, if their tones are “overbearing” or sound “irritated.”
