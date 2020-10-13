Amazon’s Prime Day could be a reset button for the holiday season

Retail News
Amazon’s Prime Day could be a reset button for the holiday seasonCNN Business 10/13/2020
Analysts are predicting that Amazon’s Prime Day event (starting today) could rake in upwards of $10 billion for the e-tail goliath. Other retailers are piling on for their own events, but positioned for the first time at the onset of the holiday season, Amazon’s hugely popular event has the potential to send seismic shocks through an already seriously disrupted industry.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!